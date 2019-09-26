|
Isabel M. Kumpf, 93, of Boyertown, passed away on
Monday, September 23, 2019, at Manatawny Manor.
Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late
Myrtle (Dittenhafer) Kumpf and Victor Carl Kumpf.
Isabel was a 1944 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. She was employed by Tung-sol as an
assembler and had also worked at the Acme in Phoenixville and for Bell Telephone in the 1950s.
Isabel was a member of Colebrookdale Chapel. She loved reading the Bible, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a Cub Scout den mother for Pack 523 and a member of The Concerned Women for America, as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. Isabel enjoyed playing the bugle and drums when she was in school and was a member of the bugle corps.
Isabel's father helped put in the cornerstone and helped build Colebrookdale Chapel where her mother played the piano. Isabel helped start the Bible study there and was the spiritual foundation of her family. Isabel's mother was also one of the first school teachers in the area and her father was one of the first plumbers. Her great-great-grandfather was a Green Mountain Boy in the Revolutionary War.
Surviving are one daughter, Sharon, widow of Donald Meschter; four sons: Thomas DiPietro, husband of
Theresa, Dale Crable, husband of Deborah, Darryl Crable, husband of Elizabeth, Dwayne Crable, husband of Karen; two step-daughters, Barbara, widow of Jerry Cousineau, and Betty Crable; 12 grandchildren: Michael Meschter,
Gina DiPietro, Sheila Downer, Amanda Crable, Garret Crable, Clinton Crable, Cody Crable, Courtney
Crable-Malloy, Chloe Crable, Jessica Crable-Helwig,
Brittany Crable-Engle, Jackqulyne Crable; 17
great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Ashli Crable; three sisters: Viola Melser, Ruth Panarello, Mary
Davidheiser; and one brother, Victor Kumpf.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at
Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Avenue,
Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Mount Zion
Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Colebrookdale Chapel Memorial Fund.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
www.morrellfuneralhome.com