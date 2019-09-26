Home

Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Colebrookdale Chapel
2108 Farmington Avenue
Boyertown, PA
View Map
Resources
Isabel Kumpf Obituary

Isabel M. Kumpf, 93, of Boyertown, passed away on

Monday, September 23, 2019, at Manatawny Manor.

Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late

Myrtle (Dittenhafer) Kumpf and Victor Carl Kumpf.

Isabel was a 1944 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. She was employed by Tung-sol as an

assembler and had also worked at the Acme in Phoenixville and for Bell Telephone in the 1950s.

Isabel was a member of Colebrookdale Chapel. She loved reading the Bible, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a Cub Scout den mother for Pack 523 and a member of The Concerned Women for America, as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. Isabel enjoyed playing the bugle and drums when she was in school and was a member of the bugle corps.

Isabel's father helped put in the cornerstone and helped build Colebrookdale Chapel where her mother played the piano. Isabel helped start the Bible study there and was the spiritual foundation of her family. Isabel's mother was also one of the first school teachers in the area and her father was one of the first plumbers. Her great-great-grandfather was a Green Mountain Boy in the Revolutionary War.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon, widow of Donald Meschter; four sons: Thomas DiPietro, husband of

Theresa, Dale Crable, husband of Deborah, Darryl Crable, husband of Elizabeth, Dwayne Crable, husband of Karen; two step-daughters, Barbara, widow of Jerry Cousineau, and Betty Crable; 12 grandchildren: Michael Meschter,

Gina DiPietro, Sheila Downer, Amanda Crable, Garret Crable, Clinton Crable, Cody Crable, Courtney

Crable-Malloy, Chloe Crable, Jessica Crable-Helwig,

Brittany Crable-Engle, Jackqulyne Crable; 17

great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Ashli Crable; three sisters: Viola Melser, Ruth Panarello, Mary

Davidheiser; and one brother, Victor Kumpf.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at

Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Avenue,

Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Mount Zion

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Colebrookdale Chapel Memorial Fund.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

www.morrellfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019
