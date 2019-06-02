Isabella "Izzy" Germano, age 25, of

Reading Pa., passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Beloved daughter of Joy A. Britcliffe and Antonio Germano; loving sister of Jennie Germano and Angelo Germano. Also

survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Izzy enjoyed playing the banjo, singing the songs that she wrote and frequently traveling with her dog, Leaf.

A memorial service will be held on June 16, 2019,

between 2-6:00 p.m. at the barn at Gring's Mill Park, 2083 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Arrangements made by John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.



