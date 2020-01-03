|
Iva F. Rivera, 82, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Manuel Rivera. They were married on April 10, 1958 and celebrate 61 years of marriage. Born in Deer Lake, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Eva (Strausser) Zettlemoyer. Iva first worked for Argo, Orwigsburg; then Hamburg Knitting Mill; and last for Temple Apparel, retiring in 1978. She was a member of Shoemakersville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Iva liked birds, flowers and gospel music; and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters: Mary E. (Rivera), wife of Jeff Cirocco, Blandon; Anna M. Rivera, Leesport; and Cheryl S. (Rivera), wife of Greg Gottschall, Shoemakersville; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; two foster granddaughters; and two foster great-grandchildren. Iva is also survived by two brothers, Harold and Henry Zettlemoyer; and two sisters, Catherine Koch and Shirley Ogan. She was predeceased by a son, Manuel D. Rivera, died in 1958; a grandson, Devon Rivera; two brothers, Stanley and Benjamin Zettlemoyer; twin sister, Eva; and sisters, Dorothy and Helen. Services will be held on Tuesday, at 12:30 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
