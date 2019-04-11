Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva (Fink) Trumbore.

Iva E. Trumbore, 85, of Bern Twp., passed away April 10, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, where she was a patient.

She was the loving wife of J. Douglas Trumbore, with whom she spent 23 years of marriage.

Born in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Ida S. (Kinsner) Fink.

She was employed as a quality control engineer for Bechtel Power Corp. for over 10 years, retiring in 1994.

She was a member of Epler's United Church of Christ, Leesport, and was a Master Gardner with the Penn State Master Gardener's program. With her gardening passion, she volunteered at the Berks County Agricultural Center, where she taught gardening to inmates at the Berks County Prison. Iva and Doug enjoyed square dancing and she loved gardening, bowling, karaoke, baking and especially

children.

In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by her children, Stanley C. "Butch" Breisch, companion of Barbara Bayer, Bloomsburg, Linda J., wife of Kenneth Cook, Catawissa; her grandchildren, Keith B., husband of Meralea Cook, Laura B. Cook, wife of Andres Covarrubias; her great-grandchildren, Marissa A. and Kaleb J. Cook; and her siblings: Marjorie Rough, Bloomsburg, Jolynn Hidlay,

Espy, Jacqueline Hidlay, Lime Ridge, Thomas, husband of Elsie Fink, Mifflinville, Daniel, husband of Carol Fink,

Myerstown, and Ralene Smith, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

She was predeceased by a bother, Charles H. Fink in 2011; and is also survived by nephews, Rev. Jonathon

Albright and Joseph, husband of Donna Krezdorn.

Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., followed by her funeral service at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East

Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Gary Rarick, her pastor, will officiate. Those attending are asked to wear BRIGHT colors and NO black. Graveside service on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elan Memorial Park, 5595 Old

Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



