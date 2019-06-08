Ivory Heather Yoder, passed away of

natural causes on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in her residence.

Born in West Reading on December 6, 1999, she was adopted by her aunt and

uncle, Diane and Richard Yoder, in January 2009. Ivory was a 2018 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and from Berks Career and Technology Center with a certificate in horticulture. She was elected to the National Technical Honor Society. Ivory worked for Lowes Inc., Hamburg. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, associating with the Hamburg Congregation. Ivory was baptized March 11, 2018; and was active in the public ministry.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her sisters: Danette Turkali, Schuylkill County; Fayth Yoder, West Chester; and Mattie Reichert, Douglassville; and other aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Ivory will be held on Sunday, June 16, at 4:00 p.m., from Hamburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 540 Hunter Liggett Drive, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



