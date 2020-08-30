1/2
J. Douglas Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Douglas Arnold J. Douglas Arnold, 77, of St. Lawrence, passed away on Friday, August 28, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of Jean M. (Griesemer). Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late John Y. and Dorothy (Kalbach) Arnold. An Army veteran, Doug earned a degree in English from Dickinson College and attended Temple University for his Master’s Degree in Communications. He was the owner/operator of Arnold Advertising Corporation for thirty years and loved writing poetry, publishing several chap books. Doug enjoyed spirited conversation, politics, books of all genres, and his wife’s cooking. In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his son, Alex Arnold and wife Kelly (Rader) Arnold, Wernersville, daughters, Jessica Arnold, Philadelphia, and Rachel Arnold, Reading, grandchildren, Abby, Gabe, Sam, Ben and Luke. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 2 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Exeter Community Library and mailed to 4565 Prestwick Dr., Reading, PA 19606. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved