J. Douglas Arnold J. Douglas Arnold, 77, of St. Lawrence, passed away on Friday, August 28, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of Jean M. (Griesemer). Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late John Y. and Dorothy (Kalbach) Arnold. An Army veteran, Doug earned a degree in English from Dickinson College and attended Temple University for his Master’s Degree in Communications. He was the owner/operator of Arnold Advertising Corporation for thirty years and loved writing poetry, publishing several chap books. Doug enjoyed spirited conversation, politics, books of all genres, and his wife’s cooking. In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his son, Alex Arnold and wife Kelly (Rader) Arnold, Wernersville, daughters, Jessica Arnold, Philadelphia, and Rachel Arnold, Reading, grandchildren, Abby, Gabe, Sam, Ben and Luke. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 2 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Exeter Community Library and mailed to 4565 Prestwick Dr., Reading, PA 19606. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com