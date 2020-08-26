J. Douglas Trumbore, age 98, of Bern Township entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. Born May 3, 1922 in Berkshire Heights, PA 'Doug' was the son of the late Paul and Maude (Rank) Trumbore. In addition to his parents, Doug was greeted in heaven by his dearest 1st wife Betty Trumbore; beloved 2nd wife and travel partner Iva Trumbore; 5 sisters; Evelyn, Betty, Margaret, Carolyn, Nancy and brother Richard. Doug also leaves behind several nieces & nephews to cherish his memory. Doug was a life-long Berks County resident and a Wilson High School graduate.He was of the protestant faith and a member of Epler's United Church-Christ, Leesport. As a member of "The Greatest Generation", he answered our nations call to service during WWII. He enlisted in the United States Army, on May 10,1943 and served honorably with the 121st Infantry Regiment and 8th Division Signal Company in the Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe and Rhineland. He was awarded several campaign ribbons for his service and was honorably discharged on October 28,1945. Doug loved an ice cold Miller Lite. However, his greatest love of all was carpentry. Doug was a master carpenter by trade, he loved the tools and acquired many along the way. He could make nothing into something at the drop of a dime. The beautiful home he built was his crowning achievement. With his construction and carpentry work, Doug leaves behind his footprint on the community. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, and prayer services will commence at 10:30 am, with Reverend Gary Rarick officiating. Graveside committal with full military honors will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center,1700 S. Lincoln Ave. Lebanon, Pennsylvania 17042 - Mail Code:10V, or at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/48119268/
