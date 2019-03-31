Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Edwin White.

J. Edwin White, 75, formerly of Flying Hills, passed away March 5, 2019, in

Orlando, Fla.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy Bollman White, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in White Horse, Pa., he was the son of the late Vernon M. and Virginia (Syphard) White, of Honey Brook, Pa.

Ed was a 1961 graduate of Twin Valley High School and 1965 graduate of West Chester University, where he

received his B.A. in elementary education. He was

employed by Bollman Hat Company as a salesman for 15 years retiring in 2002. He also was employed by Walt

Disney World as a recreation host.

Ed was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Phillies and Eagles. As a young man he enjoyed playing

Legion baseball and was a member of the Comets softball team. In 1960s he was named head coach of the Twin

Valley Raiders. Later in life, after retiring from Walt Disney World, Ed enjoyed playing trivia with his son, friends and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Gregory Bollman White, Kissimmee, Fla.; two siblings, Lorraine Zakrzewski, Elverson, Pa.; Vernon M. White Jr., Lebanon, Pa.; and three nieces: Dr. Michelle White, Tracey Sholl and Heather Zakrzewski.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at

www.donate.cshospice.org or mail to 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 and indicate Orange County John White.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



