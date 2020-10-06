J. Hershey Myer J. Hershey Myer, 96, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, on October 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna Mary Zuck Myer, with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage in January of 2020. He was born on October 12, 1923 in Earl Township, Lancaster County, a son of the late Paul R. and Bertha Hershey Myer. Hershey served as a life-long deacon at the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, where he also served as moderator, Sunday School teacher, and many other leadership roles. He served on the board of the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home (now Londonderry Village). Hershey and Anna Mary were life-long dairy farmers, retiring from the farm in 1988. In following years, he could be found in his wood shop, re-finishing an old piece of furniture, or making side tables and stools for children and grandchildren. He is survived by children, J. Hershey Myer, Jr. and wife Dixie of Mifflinburg; Ronald E. Myer and wife Bonnie and Beverly A. Wenger and husband Jesse both of Myerstown; 18 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 4 step great grandchildren; 1 step great-great grandchild; brother, Landis Myer of New Holland. He was preceded in death by daughter, Julia E. Keller and husband Paul; sisters, Helen Jurell, Ethel Krall, Mildred Myer and Verda Fahnestock; brother, Floyd Myer. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel, PA 19507. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com