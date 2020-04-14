|
J. Kenneth Blimline (Kenny), 79, of Spring Township, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Janet L. (Brendle) Blimline. Born in West Reading, Mr. Blimline was the son of the late Norman and Esther (Redcay) Blimline. He was a member of Wyomissing United Church of Christ in Gouglersville and was previously a volunteer fireman and officer of Gouglersville Fire Company. Mr. Blimline was employed as a presser at Bollman Hat Factory; laborer at Sweitzer Excavating Company; construction at Car Tech and construction at Edward Reider Construction Company retiring in 2006. In addition to his wife, Mr. Blimline is survived by his siblings Dotty Blimline of Spring Township; Joan Etchberger of Sinking Spring; Janet Bohn of Spring Township; Patsy Rice of Stevens; Carol Hassler, wife of Robert Hassler of Wernersville; David Blimline, husband of Pat Blimline of Spring Township and was preceded in death by Ruth Young and Sarah Dunkelberger. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wyomissing UCC, 2 Vermont Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, in memory of Mr. J. Kenneth Blimline. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020