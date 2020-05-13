J. Michael Levengood
J. Michael Levengood, 63, of Oley, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He married Doris J. Ackerman, Exeter, on August 8, 2008. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late James C. and Jeanette (Richard) Levengood. Michael was a 1974 graduate of Oley Valley High School who loved motorcycles and cars especially his H-D Electric Live Wire. He was a member of the following motorcycle clubs: AMCA/Perkiomen Chapter 8 Antique Motorcycle Club of America, AMA/American Motorcycle Association, HOG/Harley Owner's Group (life member) and RMC/Reading Motorcycle Club (life member). Other clubs he belonged to included Mason's Lodge, Boyertown Lodge No. 741 F. & A.M., Antique Toy Club of America, NRA/National Rifle Association, Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles (past board member), Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, Oley Valley Heritage Association and Historic Preservation of Berks County. Michael was the former owner of Boyertown Planing Mill Co. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by cousins and many friends. A private service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a private interment at Bertolet Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County - Reading Lindy Scholar Center, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604 or Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 . Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
