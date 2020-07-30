1/1
J. Stephen Dougherty
J. Stephen Dougherty J. Stephen Dougherty, 67, passed peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. Steve was born in Philadelphia, to the late John F. and Mary Ellen (Gallagher) Dougherty. Though he grew up in various places in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh was one of his favorites. His family moved to the Berks County area where he graduated from Holy Name High School in 1970. He served in the United States Air Force as a Law Enforcement Specialist, resulting in an Honorable Discharge in 1973. On July 5, 1975, he was hired by the Spring Township Police Department as a Police Officer. He spent the next 27 years of his life truly believing in the concept of protecting and serving. He earned an Associate Degree in Community Services from Penn State University in 1982. Steve retired from the police department in November 2002. He relocated to Cape Coral, Florida, decided he needed to continue to provide some kind of meaningful contribution and eventually was hired as Student Affairs Specialist at Fort Myers Technical College. He was continually amazed in the nine years that followed, that every once in a while, a person could still make a positive difference in someone’s life. Steve is survived by his loving wife Ann (Mikos); ex-wife Karen; 3 daughters, Melissa Moser, Margaret Campbell (wife of John P.), Katherine Orth (wife of Zachary R.); 7 grandchildren; sister Kathleen; lifelong friend and brother Peter Fedorowich; Barney, a 60 lb. basset hound/bulldog mix; and two persnickety cats. Services will be private. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
