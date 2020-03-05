|
Jack A. Linton, 83, of Reading, passed away Fedruary 5th, 2020, at the home of his beloved son, John Linton, where he was surronded by friends and family whom he loved dearly. Born in Hewlett, New York, he was the son of the late Helen and Paul Linton. Jack was a perpetual fan of all sports, had deep and genuine passion for his profession as a lawyer, was committed to helping people, dedicated himself to supporting the arts and education, and was a devoted ambassador for the city of Reading. Jack was an accomplished student of knowledge,receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albright College in 1958, a Doctor of Jurisprudence (law degree) from New York University (NYU) in 1961 and Master of Law(s) in Taxation (LL.M.) from NYU in 1966. Admitted to the Bar Association of Pennsylvania (1962) and New York (1953), he chose to set up his law practice in tax and estate affairs in Reading, where the practice, now known as Linton & DiStasio LLP, thrived formore than 50 years. He was a dedicated member of signficantcommunity and political efforts in the Reading area, including serving multiple terms as the City Solicitor of Reading, working as a committee member of the Berks County Chamber of Commerce, acting as a member of the national Small Business Association and performing as a Board member for both the Exeter and Governor Mifflin School Districts. He loved the music of the Beatles, walking for exercise and the art work of Thomas Kincade. Jack leaves behind a family which he cared so deeply for, his children, Ann Deborah (San Antonio, Texas), James Paul (San Marcos, California) and John Michael (San Antonio, Texas), as well as his former wife, Nancy Lee (San Diego, California), and wonderful grandchildren, Willian (Alex), Alexandria, Patrick, Elizabeth and Pierce. The Linton family will be hosting a celebration of life service for Jack at The Reading Public Museum, Planetarium Building (500 Museum Road) on March 29th, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00pm. All relatives, friends and business colleagues that shared any connection with Jack are warmly invited. Contributions in honor of Jack may be made to Exeter Community Education Foundation at www.exetereducationfoundation.org, or you may call them directly at 610-898-9579 to coordinate a contribution. Jack will be deeply missed by all, but his legacy of love, laughter and commitment to helping people will be carried forward by all that knew him.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020