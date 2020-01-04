|
|
Jack A Schaeffer, 84, of Sinking Spring, died peacefully at Reading Hospital, on January 2, 2020. Jack was the son John G. F. and Mildred (Boltz) Schaeffer. Jack was a graduate of Reading High School class of '53 and completed an Engineering Management certificate at Carnegie-Mellon University in '77. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jack worked for 42 years at Dana Corporation starting as a draftsman and retiring in 1995 as Engineering Manager, Product and Tool Design. Jack loved golf, getting together with family and friends and traveling. Together with his wife Janet they completed their retirement goal of visiting all fifty states shortly before their 55th wedding anniversary. He was predeceased by his wife Janet (Jones) in 2013; two sisters, Doris Wissler (husband George) and Patricia Keim (husband Thomas) both of Reading; and a brother Bruce (wife Joan) of Columbus Ohio. He is survived by his son Eric (wife Jayne) of Fleetwood, a brother Jay (wife Susan) of Reading and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Friends and past associaties are encouraged to contact the family for details. In remembrance of Jack, please give to a charity or good cause that is close to your heart or helps your community. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020