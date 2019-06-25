Jack Joseph Daniels, 83, of Reading, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Beverly A. (Rowlands) Daniels for 62 years. The couple married in Reading on November 21, 1956. Born in Reading on June 14, 1936, he was a son of the late Earl J. and Helen M. (Forred) Daniels. Jack was a Reading High School graduate, Class of 1956.

He was a master tool and die maker who retired from

Lucent Technologies in 1994 with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Community Evangelical Congregation Church in Sinking Spring. He was Past Master and 50 year member of Isaac Hiester Lodge #660 F&A.M.

He had an undying and unconquerable love for his Lord, his beloved wife, and family. Jack was a father who showed his children how to live faithfully, generously, and creatively. He was a man who could build anything, fix anything, be a jokester or tickle monster, and a loving servant to his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren could always count on him for a good horsey back ride. He enjoyed

gardening, trains, and fishing with friends and family.

In addition to Beverly, Jack is survived by five children: Wendy L. (Daniels) Fasig and her husband, Michael W., of Reading; Lori A. (Daniels) Fisher and her husband, James R., of Lititz; Robin L. (Daniels) Dixon and her husband,

David N., of Mechanicsburg; Gail L. (Daniels) Martin and her husband, Gary C. "Chuck," of Denver; and Neil A. Daniels and his wife, Colanne M., of Reading; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Rodney J. Daniels, of Myerstown, and Sherwood E. Daniels, of Reading.

A Masonic Funeral Rite and Funeral Service with Jack's pastor, Rev. Mike Snedeker will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Community Evangelical Congregational Church, 51 Green Valley Rd., Sinking Spring, PA 19608 or Grane Hospice Care Inc., 105 Gamma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grane Hospice for their compassionate care over the last several months.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.



