MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
Jack E. DeWald


1935 - 2020
Jack E. DeWald Obituary
Jack E. DeWald, 84 of Stoney Creek, passed away on April 14th in ManorCare Health Services of Laureldale. He was the husband of the late Hazel A. "Toot" (Day) DeWald and of Carol A. (Anders) DeWald of Exeter Twp. of 20 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Earl Joseph and Laura Loretta (Beahm) DeWald. Jack attended Mount Penn High School and was a US Navy Veteran. He was a retired Forklift Operator for Bachman's Pretzel Co. and was a former owner and operator of DeWald's Groceries in Lower Alsace Twp. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles DeWald. Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Dale DeWald, Gilberton, PA; one daughter, Betty Buchert-Manley, Earlville, MD; one sister, Betty Jane DeWald Grey, Reiffton, PA; 3 Grandchildren, Charleen Davis, Michael DeWald and Kimberly A. Waidelich; 2 Great Grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Rieffton, PA. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories can be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com 610370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
