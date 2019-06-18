Jack T. Ledbetter Sr., 72, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence "Ben" Knepp and Erma "Annie" (Chirieleison) Knepp. Jack was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and was a local businessman, owner of Giacco's Pizza. He enjoyed any time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition, he also enjoyed collecting and restoring cars, and spending time with lifelong friends over a cup of coffee, at any local diner. If you were lucky enough for Jack to call you his friend, you knew you had a friend for life. Jack was a caring, loving, and giving man to all he met. He will be greatly missed by many. Some of the friendships he's made span over sixty years so when you think back on his life remember him with a smile and know friendships like these are rare and beautiful.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Catharine E. Morales, wife of Hector "Pete" Morales, of Womelsdorf; and his son, Jack T. Ledbetter Jr., husband of Beth Bruce, of Sinking Spring; and his grandchildren: P.J., Alec, Jacob, Madeline, Elijah, Adam; and his great-grandchild Mason.

He is predeceased by his brother, Michael Ledbetter Sr. Jack is also survived by his longtime friend, Tricia Brady, of Phoenixville, and his former wife and lifelong friend,

Wanda Lilley, of Womelsdorf.

Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Deacon William R. Kase will

officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you "pay it

forward" with the same kindness Jack has shown to others. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



