|
|
Jack M. Springer Jack M. Springer, 91, formerly of Laureldale, died Wednesday morning in the Fairlane Garden’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter Township. He was the widower of Kathleen M. (Keller) Springer, who died September 29, 2014. They shared a loving marriage of 61 years. Born in Reading on June 15, 1928, he was the son of the late William and Irene (Filbert) Springer. Surviving are his loving children: Sandra L. Vitalo, companion of John Heberling, of West Lawn, Marcia A., companion of Ann L. Foulkes, of Clearwater, Fla., Diane M., wife of Clarence Dyanzio, of Brecknock Township, and Donna L., wife of Gary Scheipe, of Brecknock Township. Jack loved his grandchildren and spending time with them: Scott, husband of Stephanie Vitalo, Brian Vitalo, Havilyn Spohn, wife of John Graham, David Spohn Jr., Gina, wife of Brandon Boyack, Jeff, husband of Elizabeth Dyanzio, and Kelsey Scheipe, companion of Jed Cyclewski; great-grandchildren: Ian, Alec, Mia, Kalie, Brody, Rhead, Jordyn, Beu, Parker and Tanner. Jack is predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer T. Vitalo. He is, also, survived by a brother, Kenneth Spring, of Whitfield. Jack graduated from Reading High School in the class of 1947. He was an outstanding basketball player, and was a member of the Reading Berks County Basketball Old-Timers Association Inc. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer having “three holes in one.” He enjoyed walking his dog, Daisy. He retired after 40 years of service from the former Berks Products, last working as a supervisor of the black top plant. He, also, has been employed by Eastern Industries as a road inspector. Private funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple. No public viewing. Interment in Epler’s Church Cemetery, Leesport. Contributions may be offered in Jack’s memory to the Berks Animal Rescue, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019