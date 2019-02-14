Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Muckey.

Jack L. Muckey, 86, of Cumru Township, passed away February 11, 2019, in the

Reading Hospital. He was the loving

husband of 42 years to Patricia A. (Hummel) Muckey.

Born in Neligh, Neb., he was a son of the late Leonard Doyle and Georgia (Coutts)

Muckey. Jack was a heavy equipment

operator starting at PA Dept. of

Transportation and retiring in 1993 after 25 years from PA Turnpike Commission. After retiring, he would spend every day helping at Stein's Flowers Inc., Shillington.

Jack faithfully served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. A graduate of Neligh High School, he was part of the championship

football, basketball and track teams, and played the trombone. In 1950, he received an invitation to play football for the University of Nebraska. He was a member of St. James Church, West Reading, and the Marine Corps League,

serving as commandant in 2004 and enjoyed working with the Conrad Weiser Band Boosters. He was also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum, where he worked on their planes and VFW Post 6558, Womelsdorf. He was a fireman for the Wernersville Fire Co.

Jack enjoyed reading, listening to music, woodworking, was an Eagles, Duke, Nebraska, 76er's, Dale Earnhardt,

Olivia Newton-John and John Wayne fan. He was such a big John Wayne fan that he nicknamed all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren after his movie characters. He

always supported his grandchildren, sitting through football games no matter how cold and music performances no matter how late.

In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his children: Lisa F. Muckey, Maryland; Jacquie, Colorado; James J., husband of Mary Jo Muckey, Wernersville; Wesley V.,

husband of Amy Lynn Muckey; Angelica; his sister, Jean Ann, wife of Robert Nohavac, Park City, Utah; his grandchildren: Lauren, Ashleigh, Adam, Vincent, Austin, Sophia; and his great-grandchildren: Hayley, Raedyn and Cyrus.

He was predeceased by a son, Kevin, in 2018; and his bother, Lloyd; and his sister, Ruth Ann Valerien.

Viewing on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Celebration of Life service on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Chaplain Schaun CJ Myers officiating. Interment with military honors in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome or contributions to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or Womelsdorf VFW #6558, 123 Water St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.

The family would like to thank the Reading Hospital ICU, Dr. James Stauffer at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Dr.

Elena McCabe, Reading Rehab inpatient and outpatient personnel, Green Valley Dental, Health calls, Landmark and Dr. Lafatta for all their wonderful care shown to Jack.




