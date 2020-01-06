Home

Jack Quinter Obituary
Jack C. Quinter, 89, of Lincoln Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with his loving daughter Kelly Davis by his side. Born in Reading, on Christmas Day, 1930, Jack was the only son of the late Aaron G. and Dorothy E. (Sauer) Quinter. He was married for 38 wonderful years to Patricia Ann (Smith) Quinter, who passed away in 1995. A graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1948, Jack served proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-56, mostly overseas during the Korean War. When he returned to the States, he attended and graduated from the Academy of Advanced Traffic, Philadelphia. He worked as a rate clerk at Hall’s Motor Transit for eight years, and as traffic manager for Dana Corporation, which he retired from in 1999 after working there for over 36 years. Jack’s career highlight was being named Transportation Person of the Year in 1999 by his peers of the Reading Traffic Club, where he served on the board of directors. He was also on the board of directors for the Checkered Flag Fan Club. As a young man, Jack fell in love with racing while watching the Sprint cars at the old Reading Fairgrounds. But his true passion was for Indy cars, and he achieved a goal he had set for himself by traveling to watch the famed Indy 500 over 10 times. Jack also enjoyed big band music and listening to Frank Sinatra. He traveled to Europe several times, and other exotic places around the world, including passing through the Panama Canal. But Jack was never happier than when he was behind the wheel of his beautiful, bright yellow, ‘06 Corvette. Jack will be dearly missed by his beloved daughter, Kelly, who was always by his side after he lost Patsy. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery, Hyde Park. Friends may call Thursday evening, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
