Jack Lee Schera, 77, of Reading, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Janet B. (Unger) Schera, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage on Oct. 9. Jack, a son of the late Jacob L. Schera and Sarah (Machemer) Shalter, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jannell L. Schera, Lower Alsace Twp.; and Jason L. Schera, husband of Christine, West Lawn; two sisters, Ann Becker, wife of David, Kenhorst; and Sharon Steffy, Terrell, N.C.; and two grandsons, Jakob A. and Gavin L. Ream. Jack was a member of the Lower Alsace, Kenhorst, and Liberty Fire Companies. He was also a member of Clover Park Athletic Assoc. and the 18th Ward Democratic Club. He retired in 2001 from Plumbers Union Local 690, Philadelphia. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:30 p.m., until the time of services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Berks County, PO Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020