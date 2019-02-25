Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Spangler.

Jack D. Spangler, 81, of Flying Hills, passed away on Feb. 23rd in his residence. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Gajewski) Spangler for almost 31 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Isaac Spangler and the late Doris

(Wunderlich) Reinhart. Jack was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1955. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jack was the

former Mayor of Centerport, Pa., from 1970-1974. He was a 50-year member of the Lodge 406 F&AM Hamburg and 50 years Scottish Rite. Jack was retired after 42 years from Rockwell International, which later became Goss Graphics. He was a member of the East Ends Athletic Club and past president. He loved his dogs, Berger and Utley.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry V. Spangler and Gerald E. Spangler.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is one stepdaughter, Maggie Giles, Cumru Twp., Pa.; 2 grandchildren, Jenna Claire Giles and Frank Leon Giles; 1 great-granddaughter, Elena.

Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge. www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com, 610-370-1300.



