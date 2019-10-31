|
Jackie C. Schadler Sr., 82, of Shoemakersville, formerly of Lyons, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. Born November 12, 1936, in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Mamie (Merkel) and Norman Schadler. He and his wife, Mildred E. (Smith) Schadler, were married on May 11, 1956, in Krumsville. Jackie served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army. Jackie was the owner and operator of Schadler’s Towing for 37 years. He also worked for East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons, in the forming room for 14 years. Jackie attended the Kutztown School and loved watching roller derby and western movies, playing dice and listening to country music. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mildred, are his children: Terry R. Schadler, Columbus, Ohio, Barry N. Schadler, husband of Darlene M. (Blessing) Schadler, Lyons, Cindy L. (Schadler) Keiser, Mertztown, Ronnie L. Schadler, husband of Deborah A. (Brooks) Schadler, Fleetwood, and Larry A. Schadler, husband of Heather M. (Horbaczek) Schadler, Leesport. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Donna, Stacey, Jared, Lindsey, Megan, Jessica and Brandy; his great-grandchildren: Joshua, Zachary, Autumn, Izaac and Sophie; his sister, Nancy (Schadler) Lenk, Blandon; and his brother, Ray Schadler, Kutztown. Along with his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by his son, Jackie C. Schadler Jr.; his daughter, Linda Schadler; his grandson, Kerry Schadler; and his siblings: Douglas Schadler, Billy Schadler, Clair Schadler, Richard Schadler, Lucille Scheidt and Dorothy Lesher. Funeral services for Jackie will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. Burial with military honors will follow in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Township. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jackie and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019