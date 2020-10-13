1/1
Jacklyn D. Bowers
1933 - 2020
Jacklyn D. (Templin) Bowers Jacklyn D. Bowers, 87, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 10th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center. Jacklyn was born in Reading on January 12, 1933, a daughter of Frances A. Templin Pfautz (nee Varichione) and George E. Templin. She is survived by Albert R.D. Bowers, a retired Lieutenant of the Reading Police Dept. Jacklyn worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for the Reading School District for many years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Pamela S. Colglazier, wife of Larry, of Salem, IN; Lizbeth F. Kulak (Piontek), of Spring Twp., PA; Daphne Dee Miller (Bowers), of Spring Twp., PA; Stephen F. Piontek, husband of Tracey, of Muhlenberg Twp., PA; Jeffery M. Piontek, husband of Kelly, of Maidencreek Twp., PA; and John L Bowers, of Casa Grande, AZ. Also, she is survived by four sisters, Georgene Smith, of FL; Susan Pfautz, of HI; Cheryl Guthier, of Cumru Twp., PA; and Maureen Stopper, of Reinholds, PA. She is survived by grandchildren Alec, Ashley, Benjamin, Bryan, Corrine, Jennifer, Joshua, Katlynn, Macy, Michael, Olivia, and Rachel, and ten great grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
