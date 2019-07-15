Jackson T. "Jackie T" Radcliffe, age 2, of Fleetwood, Pa., gained his angel wings on Friday evening, July 12, 2019, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, surrounded by his family, just three weeks prior to his 3rd birthday.

Born on July 31, 2016, Jackson was the son of Melissa L. Mest and Kayla M. Radcliffe. Jackson had a bright personality and always had a smile on his face. A tender heart and gentle soul, he loved and was loved effortlessly. He had a love for superheroes, especially Batman, Spiderman and the Hulk. He also enjoyed his choo-choos, playing outside, going on tractor rides, camping trips with his family, and his pet dog, Riley, and cat, Scout.

Jackson was a member of Saint Paul's Evangelical

Lutheran Church, Mertztown. His family would like to thank everyone who has been so supportive of Jackson's journey to fight childhood cancer, including family, friends, medical and hospital professionals, as well as those who may have never known Jackson personally, but have gotten to know him through his journey.

In addition to his Mom and Mama, Melissa and Kayla, Jackson is survived by his grandparents: Dirk T. and Eileen M. (McQuilken) Radcliffe, Mertztown; Virginia (Alexander) and Timothy E. Dickisson, Breinigsville; and Charles E. Mest, Breinigsville; great-grandparents, Stanley M. Radcliffe, Mertztown; and Joyce M. McQuilken, Macungie; aunts and uncles: Zachary T. Mest, Slatington; Brandon R. Mest,

Breinigsville; Jessica S. (Radcliffe) and her husband,

Jeffrey M. Smith, Fleetwood; Jared D. Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Annie K. Junge, Mertztown; and Morgan K. Radcliffe and her boyfriend, Anthony Cipriano, Boston, Mass.; and his two cousins, Lily and Piper Smith.

A memorial service to celebrate Jackson's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12:00 noon in Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, Pa., with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman, officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the church. His family has requested everyone to wear bright and vibrant colors or their "Jackie T." t-shirts in Jackson's honor.

In lieu of flowers, Jackson's family requests contributions be made in his memory to The Jackson T. Radcliffe Memorial Fund, c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., P.O. Box 25, Topton, PA 19562-0025 to be used for childhood cancer research.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, Pa., is handling Jackson's arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. "Just Keep Swimming Jackie T."



