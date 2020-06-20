Jacob Chamilothoris
Jacob Chamilothoris, 75, of Reading, passed away Sunday, June 14th, at his residence. Jacob was born in Athens, Greece on October 28, 1944, a son of the late Georgia (Moutsatsou) and Goulielmos Chamilothoris. He was the husband of Konstantina (Hatziouannidou) Chamilothoris. He was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading, PA and was a Restauranteur by profession. His first restaurant was the Athens Luncheonette, and other such as Pizza Villa in Reading and his last was Goody’s at 9th and Washington Streets. Prior to immigrating to the United States, he served in the Greek Army. Jacob is survived by a daughter, Ellen Chamilothoris, wife of Nicholas of Thesaloniki, Greece and a brother Goulielmos Chamilothoris. husband of Theodora of Serres, Greece. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, George and Jacob Pittas. Interment will take place in Greece. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
