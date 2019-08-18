Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Folk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Folk


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Folk Obituary

Jacob "Jake" H. Folk, 64, passed away in his Shillington residence, Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick and Helen (Strause) Folk. Jake graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1972.

A man who loved having fun, his family will remember him as the life of the party. Jake was an avid car enthusiast.

Jake is survived by his children: Amy S., wife of Stephen Stadelmeyer, of Wyomissing; Frederick K., husband of Caterina Folk, of Sinking Spring; Matthew J., husband of Jamie Folk, of Shillington; and Kristi M. Folk, of

Mechanicsburg. There are five grandchildren: Nathan,

Collin, Rhys, Julia, and Paige. Also surviving are his siblings, Linda Earhart, of Reading, and Harold "Skeeter," husband of Sue Folk, of Mohnton. Jake is also survived by his former spouse, Deborah L. Long.

Jake is predeceased by his brother, Frederick Folk, who is survived by his widow, Jennifer, of Durango, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your

attendance at the Celebration of Jake's Life. For details

regarding his "party" please email Matthew at [email protected] Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now