Jacob "Jake" H. Folk, 64, passed away in his Shillington residence, Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick and Helen (Strause) Folk. Jake graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1972.
A man who loved having fun, his family will remember him as the life of the party. Jake was an avid car enthusiast.
Jake is survived by his children: Amy S., wife of Stephen Stadelmeyer, of Wyomissing; Frederick K., husband of Caterina Folk, of Sinking Spring; Matthew J., husband of Jamie Folk, of Shillington; and Kristi M. Folk, of
Mechanicsburg. There are five grandchildren: Nathan,
Collin, Rhys, Julia, and Paige. Also surviving are his siblings, Linda Earhart, of Reading, and Harold "Skeeter," husband of Sue Folk, of Mohnton. Jake is also survived by his former spouse, Deborah L. Long.
Jake is predeceased by his brother, Frederick Folk, who is survived by his widow, Jennifer, of Durango, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your
attendance at the Celebration of Jake's Life. For details
regarding his "party" please email Matthew at [email protected] Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019