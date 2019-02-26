Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Kuhn.

Jacob A. Kuhn, 21, of Douglassville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Owensboro, Ky., he was the son of Gary K. Kuhn, fiance of Jennifer Richard, of Douglassville, Pa., and Tracy L. (Pardee) McElveen, wife of Kenny, of Hartsville, S.C.

Jake loved to play basketball and football. He enjoyed gymnastics and doing handstands on the beach. Some of his favorite interests were playing Playstation: Call of Duty and Fortnite, Skittles, and spending time with his family and his animals.

Surviving Jake, along with his parents, are 5 brothers: Cody K. and Braylon G. Kuhn, Tyler J., Gavin M. and

Trevin A. Richard, all of Douglassville, Pa.; 2 sisters, Olivia K. McElveen, of Hartsville, S.C., and Laura A. Richard, of Douglassville, Pa. He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Judith A. Kuhn, of Northern Cambria, Pa.; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Wilma Pardee, of Northern Cambria, Pa. Jake is survived by his stepmother: Jennifer Schankweiler, of Douglassville, Pa.; and his girlfriend, Alyssa P. Yelenoc and her family, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his infant brother, Scott R. Kuhn; and grandfather, Gary K. Kuhn Sr.

A viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508, on Wednesday

evening, February 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 1188 E. Benjamin Franklin Hwy., Douglassville, PA 19518. The family will receive family and friends for an hour at the church before the service on Thursday.

Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Amityville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd.,

Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.



