Jacob A. Lutz, 86, formerly of Birdsboro, recently resided in Dover, Del., passed away Sun., Sept. 15, 2019, at Kent General Hospital.
Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Belton L. and Sallie (Albright) Lutz.
For almost 30 years, he has been the loving companion of Marie A. Zimmerman.
Jake was a graduate of Reading High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954 as an interior
communications tech. He attended Penn State University, Kutztown University, Glassboro State University and
Gloucester County College with studies in electrical
technology, teaching, psychology and economics.
In 1969, he founded the pet boarding kennel Antietam Animal Inn, and in 1972, he founded the Bridgeview Pet Memorial Park. For 14 years, he was the president of Bridgeview Inc., a waste incineration facility which he
developed. He was a pioneer in developing the safe disposal of infectious waste, co-founding BioMed of Penna Inc. in 1987, then retired in 1992. He was a Mason of Lodge #479 and a member of the American Legion in Birdsboro.
In addition to his companion, Marie, Jake is survived by three grandchildren: Jacob Lutz III, Adam Lutz, Shannon Weidner; and three sisters: Alice Eberhardinger, Joyce Organtini and Nancy Dixon.
He was predeceased by his two children, Pamela Jane Holley and Jacob A. Lutz Jr.; two sisters, Ruth E. Bennetch and Verna Moyer; and two brothers, Harold Lutz and Bert Lutz.
A viewing will be held Mon., Sept. 23, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, PA 17567. A graveside
service with military honors will be on Tues., Sept. 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Steinmetz Cemetery, Denver, Pa.
Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.