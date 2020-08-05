Jacob Zerr

Jacob George Zerr, 89 of Geigertown, PA died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. Born August 17, 1930 in Geigertown, PA, he was the son of the late George William Zerr and Anna Elizabeth (Bucher) Zerr. He was the husband of Helen M. (Doaty) Zerr. In earlier years he was the owner of J. G. Bottle Gas. and retired from his business J. George Zerr General Contractor. George was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Geigertown, PA. Surviving along with his wife is son, George Scott husband of Theresa Zerr of Birdsboro, PA, daughter, Teri L. wife of John Horbach of Geigertown, PA; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, Nicole, Jared and Clayton; 5 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Geigertown, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.