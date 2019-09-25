|
Jacqueline R. (McDonough) Beck, 83, of Temple, passed away September 23, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital.
She was the loving wife of Herman R. Beck, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Zellers) McDonough. Jackie was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by the Reading School District and worked in the cafeteria.
Jackie's true love and world revolved around her family. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays with friends and
family, attending grandchildren's and great-grand-children's sporting events and going to the shore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Kim, wife of Rick Snyder, Wyomissing; and Vicki, wife of Tom Frees, West Lawn. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Mimi Beck, Sinking Spring; six grandchildren: Keri Shahpari, Matt Snyder, Jennifer Kline, Kyle Frees, Chelsea Beck, Tyler Beck; eleven great-grandchildren: Beckham Shahpari, Bastian Shahpari, Brayden Snyder, Presley Snyder, Serena Kline, Airyanna Kline, Grayson Kline, Laylah Kline, Tanner Kline, Liam Kline, Parker Frees; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Jackie was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Beck; and three siblings: Jean Kessler, Charles McDonough and
Virginia Coleman.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple 19560, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home.
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of
arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.