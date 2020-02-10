|
Jacqueline F. “Jackie” Kern, 89, of Lilyfield, passed away February 9, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Her husband, Eugene V. Kern, passed away on April 7, 2013. There were married on May 17, 1953 and were married for nearly 60 years. Throughout their marriage Jackie and Gene always had an open door for friends and family to stop in for a cup of coffee and a slice of cake; their home was also the common meeting area for their children’s friends. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frank T. and Laura M. (Hart) Miller. She was a graduate of Wilson High School in 1948. Jackie was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She was an avid gardener, loved the water, beach and bay; she and her husband Gene enjoyed many years at Chestnut Point Marina in Northeast, MD. A longtime resident of West Wyomissing and more recently of Lilyfield, she always enjoyed her neighbors and friends. Jackie is survived by her three children: Michael S. (Lynnbeth) Kern, Spring Twp.; G. Scott (Debra) Kern, Denver, PA; and Laurie K. (Jeffery), Bath, PA. There are seven grandchildren: Megan, Kelly, Michael, Jr., Jeffery, Jr., Justin, Derek, and Christopher; and two expectant great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman L. and his wife Dorothy Miller. Services will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association () or the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020