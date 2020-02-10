Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline F. "Jackie" Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline F. "Jackie" Kern Obituary
Jacqueline F. “Jackie” Kern, 89, of Lilyfield, passed away February 9, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Her husband, Eugene V. Kern, passed away on April 7, 2013. There were married on May 17, 1953 and were married for nearly 60 years. Throughout their marriage Jackie and Gene always had an open door for friends and family to stop in for a cup of coffee and a slice of cake; their home was also the common meeting area for their children’s friends. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frank T. and Laura M. (Hart) Miller. She was a graduate of Wilson High School in 1948. Jackie was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. She was an avid gardener, loved the water, beach and bay; she and her husband Gene enjoyed many years at Chestnut Point Marina in Northeast, MD. A longtime resident of West Wyomissing and more recently of Lilyfield, she always enjoyed her neighbors and friends. Jackie is survived by her three children: Michael S. (Lynnbeth) Kern, Spring Twp.; G. Scott (Debra) Kern, Denver, PA; and Laurie K. (Jeffery), Bath, PA. There are seven grandchildren: Megan, Kelly, Michael, Jr., Jeffery, Jr., Justin, Derek, and Christopher; and two expectant great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman L. and his wife Dorothy Miller. Services will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association () or the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -