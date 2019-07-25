Jacqueline M. Kulp, 55, of Leesport, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Marilyn P. (Hill) Kulp.

Jackie was last employed as a seamstress for Dolfin Swimwear.

She had a caring heart for animals, especially for her dogs, Scooby and Helga. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of music and Facebook.

She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Fix.

She is survived by her sisters: Marion M. Boyer, of

Leesport, Judy A. Klahr, of Mohnton, and Peggy Carr, of Reading.

Memorial services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:30-2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



