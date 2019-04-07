Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline (Saul) Macsisak.

Jacqueline F. Macsisak, 80, formerly of

Exeter Township, passed away April 4, 2019, at The Lutheran Home at Topton, where she was a guest since March 20, 2019.

She was the loving wife of the late Frank J. Macsisak, who passed away December 28, 2014. They celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Triviets) Saul.

Jacqueline was totally focused on her family and loved all things involving them. She enjoyed traveling especially to San Francisco.

Jacqueline is survived by her two daughters, Diane L. Burkhart, Mohrsville, and Nikki J. Detwiler, companion of George Mendoza, Muhlenberg Township; her sister,

Barbara Muckel, Shartlesville; her brother, Richard Saul, Detroit, Michigan; her 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was pre-deceased by her children, Richard Stricker, April 2011, and Kathy Price, May 2011.

Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on

Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Brophy officiating. Relatives and friends may call on

Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Twp. www.kleefuneralhome.com



