Jacqueline F. Price, 92, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 10:30 pm in Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Jacques A. Price who passed away March 10, 2017. Born in Reading Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Mildred Olga (Smith) Swoyer. She was employed by Boscov's North in Retail. Mrs. Price loved to play cards, had a passion for bingo, enjoyed holiday gatherings with family and enjoyed occasional trips to the casinos. She was baptized at Methodist Episcopal Church in Reading and later attended Zion's UCC in Reading. Mrs. Price is survived by her son Jacques A. Price, II, husband of Pirscilla A. Price of Reading and her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Graveside Service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Price Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.