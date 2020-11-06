1/1
Jacqueline Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline F. Price, 92, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 10:30 pm in Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Jacques A. Price who passed away March 10, 2017. Born in Reading Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Mildred Olga (Smith) Swoyer. She was employed by Boscov’s North in Retail. Mrs. Price loved to play cards, had a passion for bingo, enjoyed holiday gatherings with family and enjoyed occasional trips to the casinos. She was baptized at Methodist Episcopal Church in Reading and later attended Zion’s UCC in Reading. Mrs. Price is survived by her son Jacques A. Price, II, husband of Pirscilla A. Price of Reading and her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Graveside Service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Price Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved