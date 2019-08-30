Home

Jacqueline Schweitzer, 86, 1827 Friedensburg Road, died at home, on August 26, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters, Toni Koller and Jaime Schweitzer; nephew, Michael Bowman; two beloved

granddaughters, Shauna and Corie. Also surviving are Jerri Schweitzer, Randy Koller, Raymond Ade and Elaine

Bowman.

She was predeceased by a son, Randy C. Schweitzer.

There are no services, but family and friends are

welcome to call on us at home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019
