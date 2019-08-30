|
|
Jacqueline Schweitzer, 86, 1827 Friedensburg Road, died at home, on August 26, 2019.
Surviving are two daughters, Toni Koller and Jaime Schweitzer; nephew, Michael Bowman; two beloved
granddaughters, Shauna and Corie. Also surviving are Jerri Schweitzer, Randy Koller, Raymond Ade and Elaine
Bowman.
She was predeceased by a son, Randy C. Schweitzer.
There are no services, but family and friends are
welcome to call on us at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of
arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019