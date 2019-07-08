Jacqueline A. Stark, 91, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Manor Care, Sinking Spring.

Born May 20, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of late John and Constance Stark.

Jackie was a 1992 graduate of Kutztown University, having the unique distinction and honor of graduating with her daughter, Christine. Shortly after

graduation, Jackie joined the Peace Corps, a lifelong dream of hers. She spent the next three years living in Sibu, Romania, teaching English to high school students in the town.

Jackie is retired from Reading Area Community College, where she worked after returning from the Peace Corps. Throughout her life, Jackie loved to volunteer, help others and travel. She traveled all over Romania during her time in the Peace Corps, to Mexico, Canada, France, and Greece. Her most recent past time was spent reading a good

romance or mystery novel.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Christine (Rotering) Saadi, wife of James, Sinking Spring; and her granddaughter, Michaela Thomas, Aurora, Colorado.

Services for Jackie will be private at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter of the at 100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is assisting with

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com .



