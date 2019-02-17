Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline (Krezdorn) Wawrzyniak.

Jacqueline Y. Wawrzyniak, 82, formerly

of Robeson Township, Birdsboro, passed away Saturday, February 16th, at Fairlane

Gardens, Exeter Township.

Jacqueline was born in Reading on September 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Margaret (Trumbore) and Joseph J. Krezdorn. She was the wife of Robert W. Wawrzyniak, of Robeson Township. She enjoyed sewing, knitting,

gardening and camping.

Jacqueline is survived by two daughters, Cynthia L., wife of Kenneth Putt, of Elverson, Melissa L., wife of Richard Snyder, of Glenmoore; and brother, Joseph J., husband of Donna Krezdorn, of Reading. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Chad and Ryan Putt and Daphne and Stella Snyder.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



