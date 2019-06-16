Jacqueline S. Zonies, 82, of Naples,

Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie and her best friend and husband, Dr. David C. Zonies, recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Marino and Mildred (Inferrera) Sasdelli.

At a high school dance in 1953, Dave asked Jackie to dance. What followed was a life filled with love, happiness, and most important to Jackie, family. While David

attended medical school, Jackie worked as a medical

technician. When he was drafted and sent to Vietnam, Jackie managed the homefront with all five of their

children.

On Dave's return from Vietnam, he and Jackie moved to the Reading area. Here she raised their children, was

involved in the community, especially the Reading

Hospital Garden Party, played tennis and forged lifelong friendships that she treasured to the end.

Jackie loved spending time with her family and traveling. She braved a four-week trip across the country in a motorhome with their five children, six including Dave!, scuba diving and underwater photography in the Caymans, skiing in Colorado and whitewater rafting trips in

Wyoming. She was also a pilot, completing a 300 mile cross-country solo flight. By far her favorite times were the holidays when she was surrounded by her husband,

children, grandchildren and extended family. Her house was alive with laughter, delicious pasta and love. Pool

parties were her specialty.

In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by five children: Debi Zonies, New York, New York; David Zonies (Cathy), Plymouth Meeting; Kim Zonies, New York, New York; Lisa Zonies Williams (Michael), Bernville; and Joe Zonies (Shanna), Denver, Colorado; and by ten grand-children: David and Maria Zonies; Katharine, Alison,

Rachel, and Michael Williams; Tyler, Jake, Mitch, and Mia Zonies. Also surviving is her sister, Gayle Scarpa (Vito); and nephews, Brett and Craig, Vineland, New Jersey.

A private service was held for her family.

Gifts in Jackie's memory may be made to Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



