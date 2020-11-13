Jacquelyn C. Stetz Jacquelyn C. Stetz, 91, a former resident of Spring Township for 55 years, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:13 am in Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron, PA. She was the wife of the late Francis M. Stetz who passed away April 13, 2019. Born in Lancaster, Mrs. Stetz was the daughter of the late Clyde K. and Theresa M.E. (Ruhl) Bongart. She was a 1947 graduate of Penn Manor High School and was a member of Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church in Shillington. In 1949, Mrs. Stetz (as Jacquelyn Ryan) was the first person to fly cross-country from the Lancaster airport to Seattle, Washington. She then boarded a ship for a 3 week journey to Japan, where she joined her husband who served in the Army in occupied Japan. She lived in Japan until the start of the Korean War in 1950. Mrs. Stetz is survived by her three daughters Dawn L. Hiepler, wife of Douglas J. Hiepler of Ephrata; Colleen E. Beener, wife of John Beener of Tallahassee, Florida; Gretchen Gordon Javens of Falls Creek, PA. She is also survived by four grandsons, Shane Beener. Michael Beener, Ryan Richert and Stephen Richert, and six great grandchildren. Mrs. Stetz was preceded in death by her sisters Josephine Kramer and Elizabeth Saunders. Mrs. Stetz is also survived by her dearest friend, Nancy Miller Sneath Horner. They have been friends for over 85 years. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Jacquelyn C. Stetz. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
