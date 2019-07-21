Jacquelyn (Slichter) O'Neill, Ph.D., RN, 85, of Palmyra, formerly of Topton, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra.

Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Florence M. (Bailey) Slichter. Jackie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1951. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, in 1956; Master of

Science in nursing from Texas Woman's University in 1980, and her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, in 1990. She was a professor of nursing at Penn State and other universities for many years. She was a Red Cross volunteer for 40 years and served on the Red Cross Nursing Board from 1992 to 1996.

Jackie is survived by her daughters, Leslie Puckett, Ocean Springs, Miss.; and Shaun (Recie) Tyson, Lancaster, Calif.; and a son, Patrick (Diane) O'Neill, Denver, Colo. Other survivors include sister, Dolores E. Edmonds,

Palmyra; seven grandchildren: Courtney (Jason), Eric,

Katie, Gavin (Easha), Alan, Kendall and Shea; four great-grandchildren: Liam, Autumn, Spencer and Hairston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by son, Thomas F. O'Neill ; and son-in-law, Aaron D. Puckett Jr.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at

Traditions of Hershey for all the love and care they

provided Jackie during her time there.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the .

Memories and condolences may be shared through Ludwick Funeral Home at www.ludwickfh.com.



