Jacquelyn A. (Weller) Piersol, 72 of formerly of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Kutztown Manor in Kutztown, PA where she had resided for the past 11 years. Born May 20, 1947 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. Weller and Pearl E. (Mohr) Weller. Jackie enjoyed crocheting; her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She never forgot anyone’s birthday or special event. She was a graduate of Twin Valley High School and had been employed for 20 years before retiring from Health South, formerly Reading Rehabilitation Hospital. Surviving is son, Larry K. husband of Kristi Piersol of Exeter Twp., PA, brothers, Jon Weller of Reading, PA and Edward husband of Helga Weller of Abingdon, MD, 3 Grandchildren, Devon T. Piersol of Denver, CO, Alexa J. Piersol and Haley E. Piersol both of Exeter Twp., 9 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Alan Weller. A Private graveside service will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, due to Covid 19. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020