Jacquelyn “Jackie” M. Schlessman, 62, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1958, in West Reading, PA. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Gerhart) Schlessman and predeceased by her stepfather who raised her, Robert Vernon. She is survived by a daughter, Danielle R. Churchill. Also surviving is three grandchildren; Brianna, wife of Chris Snyder, Kaitlyn Schell of Sinking Spring and Mason Schell of Sinking Spring and a great grandchild; Bentlee Schell, as well as two sisters; Shelia wife of Robert Weaver of Fleetwood and Shirley wife of Robert Camilli of Leesport and one brother; Denny husband of Sharon Schlessman of Sinking Spring. She will be greatly missed by her furbabies; Penne and Lola. In addition to her parents, Jackie is predeceased by her husband of over thirty years, Robert N. Youse, who passed away October 24, 2018, as well as her grandmom and granddad. Due to current events, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
