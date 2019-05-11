Jacquelyn G. (Aigeldinger) Stenavage, 84, of Mt. Penn, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in her home where she was born.

She was the wife of George M. Stenavage. Born in Mt. Penn, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline (Williams) Aigeldinger.

Jacquelyn graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1952, and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. where she was a dedicated member. She enjoyed singing in the guitar group and volunteering in many different roles.

Jacquelyn worked as an X-Ray technician at Community General Hospital for many years.

In addition to her husband, Jacquelyn is survived by her children: David G., of Mt. Penn; Paula M., wife of Anthony Kasprzak, Reinholds; Margaret A., wife of Tracy Smith, Texas; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Harry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at

Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



