Jacquelyn (Aigeldinger) Stenavage

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn (Aigeldinger) Stenavage.
Service Information
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-376-7121
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Chapel
2427 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Chapel
2427 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Jacquelyn G. (Aigeldinger) Stenavage, 84, of Mt. Penn, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in her home where she was born.

She was the wife of George M. Stenavage. Born in Mt. Penn, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline (Williams) Aigeldinger.

Jacquelyn graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1952, and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. where she was a dedicated member. She enjoyed singing in the guitar group and volunteering in many different roles.

Jacquelyn worked as an X-Ray technician at Community General Hospital for many years.

In addition to her husband, Jacquelyn is survived by her children: David G., of Mt. Penn; Paula M., wife of Anthony Kasprzak, Reinholds; Margaret A., wife of Tracy Smith, Texas; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Harry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at

Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.