Jafranny Peralta Ortega, 19, passed away June 18th in Hershey Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Francisco Peralta and Raquel

Ortega Peralta.

Services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m., in Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. Friends may pay

condolences on Sunday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial in Laureldale Cemetery.