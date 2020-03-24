Home

Jaime L. (Franckowiak) Shank, 38 of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the Gene E. Franckowiak of Mohnton, PA and Cathy J. Moore of Geigertown, PA. She was the wife of Robert W. Shank of Geigertown, PA. In her free time Jaime enjoyed riding motorcycles. Surviving Jaime are: 1 son: Giovanni W. Shank at home; 1 daughter: Mixie M. Shank at home; and grandmother: Dorothy Franckowiak of Birdsboro, PA. She was predeceased by 1 son: Dante Drago, grandparents: William and JoAnn (Davis) Moore and grandfather: Eugene Franckowiak. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
