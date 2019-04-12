Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaime Ramos.

Jaime E. "Eddie" Ramos, 56, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Veronica L.

(Carter) Ramos.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Eddie was the son of the late Eduardo and Matilde (Cruz) Ramos.

He was a member of Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Air Force.

Eddie was employed by Arkema in Birdsboro as a

machinist for 28 years.

In addition to his wife Veronica, he is survived by his

sisters: Maria A. Soto, of Reading, Ramonita Torres, of Reading, Mercedes Mercado, of Muhlenberg Township; Fernando L. Ramos, of Kissimmee, Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by his brother, Hector Ramos.

Eddie was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 326 South 5th Street, Reading, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Reverend Monsignor Thomas J. Orsulak, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, in memory of Mr. Jaime E. Ramos.

