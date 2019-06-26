Jaime Rivera-Roma

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaime Rivera-Roma.
Service Information
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-373-4500
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter's R.C.C.
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Jaime Rivera-Roma, 54, of Reading, passed June 21st, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria V. Rivera. Born in Puerto Rico, son of Jose Rivera Lopez and Arcelia Roman Rivera.

He is also survived by children: Victor A. Rivera, Jaime L. Rivera and Margarita M. Rivera; brothers: Pedro L. Acevedo, Efrain Martinez (Wanda) and Jose L. Rivera (Gladys); sisters: Nereida Torres (Marcial), Luz M. Rodriguez, Carmen Mendez (Angel) and Antonia Fuentes (Marcelino); 8 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sons, Anthony J. Rivera and Jimmy L. Rivera; brother, Nelson Feliciano; and sister, Omayra Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter's R.C.C., Reading. Viewings will be Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.