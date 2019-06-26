Jaime Rivera-Roma, 54, of Reading, passed June 21st, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria V. Rivera. Born in Puerto Rico, son of Jose Rivera Lopez and Arcelia Roman Rivera.

He is also survived by children: Victor A. Rivera, Jaime L. Rivera and Margarita M. Rivera; brothers: Pedro L. Acevedo, Efrain Martinez (Wanda) and Jose L. Rivera (Gladys); sisters: Nereida Torres (Marcial), Luz M. Rodriguez, Carmen Mendez (Angel) and Antonia Fuentes (Marcelino); 8 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sons, Anthony J. Rivera and Jimmy L. Rivera; brother, Nelson Feliciano; and sister, Omayra Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter's R.C.C., Reading. Viewings will be Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.



