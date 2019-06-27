Jaime Rivera-Roman, 54, of Reading, passed June 21, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria V. Rivera.

Born in Moca, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose Rivera Lopez and Arcelia Roman Rivera.

He is also survived by his children: Victor A. Rivera, Jaime L. Rivera, Anthony J. Rivera and Margarita M. Rivera; brothers: Pedro L. Acevedo, Efrain Martinez,

husband of Wanda Martinez, and Jose L. Rivera, husband of Gladys Rivera; sisters: Nereida Torres, wife of Marcial Torres, Luz M. Rodriguez, Carmen Mendez, wife of Angel Mendez and Antonia Fuentes, wife of Marcelino Fuentes; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by a son, Jimmy L. Rivera; brother, Nelson Feliciano; and sister, Omayra Rivera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter's RCC, Reading. Viewings will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday 8 to 9 a.m., in

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be in

Gethsemane Cemetery.



