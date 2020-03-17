Home

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
James A. Beck, 89, passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Claremce and Dorothy (Ream) Beck. He was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He had been employed for the former Beck Brothers General Store. He later owned and operated the former "This Is IT" bar and restaurant. He is survived by a niece; Shelley, wife of Larry Fogelman, two nephews; Mark Beck and Keith, husband of Diane Beck, one great nephew, four great nieces, one great great niece, two great great nephews and one on the way. He was pre deceased by his life partner, Ozzie Weber. Funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 am in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Contributions may be made to One by One Cat Rescue, PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
